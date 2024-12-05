https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/macron-accepts-prime-minister-barniers-resignation-1121100926.html
Macron Accepts Prime Minister Barnier's Resignation
Macron Accepts Prime Minister Barnier's Resignation
Sputnik International
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after a vote of no confidence in his government was accepted by a majority the day before
2024-12-05T14:33+0000
2024-12-05T14:33+0000
2024-12-05T14:38+0000
world
europe
emmanuel macron
michel barnier
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_42208bd8c28a43c7f356c806d4eb2c2f.jpg
"French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. He will remain in office until a new prime minister is appointed," the Elysee Palace said, adding that "Macron took note of it," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster. If a vote of no confidence in the government is supported in parliament, the president will be obliged to accept the prime minister's resignation, the broadcaster reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/where-does-newly-appointed-french-pm-michel-barnier-stand-on-key-issues-1120056743.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b3b23e76d6fb03cd7dc872b220350c55.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
french prime minister resigns, french president macron accepts prime minister's resignation, macron, barnier, france
french prime minister resigns, french president macron accepts prime minister's resignation, macron, barnier, france
Macron Accepts Prime Minister Barnier's Resignation
14:33 GMT 05.12.2024 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 05.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after a vote of no confidence in his government was accepted by a majority the day before, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.
"French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. He will remain in office until a new prime minister is appointed," the Elysee Palace said, adding that "Macron took note of it," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.
If a vote of no confidence in the government is supported in parliament, the president will be obliged to accept the prime minister's resignation, the broadcaster reported.