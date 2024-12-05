https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/macron-accepts-prime-minister-barniers-resignation-1121100926.html

Macron Accepts Prime Minister Barnier's Resignation

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after a vote of no confidence in his government was accepted by a majority the day before

"French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. He will remain in office until a new prime minister is appointed," the Elysee Palace said, adding that "Macron took note of it," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster. If a vote of no confidence in the government is supported in parliament, the president will be obliged to accept the prime minister's resignation, the broadcaster reported.

