International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/macron-accepts-prime-minister-barniers-resignation-1121100926.html
Macron Accepts Prime Minister Barnier's Resignation
Macron Accepts Prime Minister Barnier's Resignation
Sputnik International
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after a vote of no confidence in his government was accepted by a majority the day before
2024-12-05T14:33+0000
2024-12-05T14:38+0000
world
europe
emmanuel macron
michel barnier
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_42208bd8c28a43c7f356c806d4eb2c2f.jpg
"French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. He will remain in office until a new prime minister is appointed," the Elysee Palace said, adding that "Macron took note of it," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster. If a vote of no confidence in the government is supported in parliament, the president will be obliged to accept the prime minister's resignation, the broadcaster reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/where-does-newly-appointed-french-pm-michel-barnier-stand-on-key-issues-1120056743.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b3b23e76d6fb03cd7dc872b220350c55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
french prime minister resigns, french president macron accepts prime minister's resignation, macron, barnier, france
french prime minister resigns, french president macron accepts prime minister's resignation, macron, barnier, france

Macron Accepts Prime Minister Barnier's Resignation

14:33 GMT 05.12.2024 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 05.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Thomas PadillaFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2024
© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after a vote of no confidence in his government was accepted by a majority the day before, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.
"French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. He will remain in office until a new prime minister is appointed," the Elysee Palace said, adding that "Macron took note of it," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.
If a vote of no confidence in the government is supported in parliament, the president will be obliged to accept the prime minister's resignation, the broadcaster reported.
New French prime minister Michel Barnier looks on right during the handover ceremony, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2024
World
Where Does Newly-Appointed French PM Michel Barnier Stand On Key Issues?
6 September, 17:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала