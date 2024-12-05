https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/oreshnik-the-ultimate-weapon-on-everyones-mind--putin-talks-the-truth-you-need-to-hear-1121099927.html

Oreshnik: The Ultimate Weapon On Everyone’s Mind – Putin Talks The Truth You Need To Hear

Oreshnik: The Ultimate Weapon On Everyone's Mind – Putin Talks The Truth You Need To Hear

The world is buzzing: is Russia's Oreshnik missile unstoppable? Can it break through any defense system? What happens when it strikes? And can it reach the US? Putin has the answers to the questions everyone’s asking

Has Russia unveiled a weapon powerful enough to change global warfare? What makes Oreshnik so deadly? Can US air defenses even touch Oreshnik? Is there any hope to stop it? What could survive a direct hit from Oreshnik? Could anything? Could Oreshnik overwhelm even the most secure bunkers? How many Oreshnik missiles does Russia have? Are they ready to strike? Do any countries, including the US, have a weapon that can match Oreshnik? When and where did Russia first test Oreshnik? Is Russia mass-producing Oreshnik? What targets could be next?

russia

