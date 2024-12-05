International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/russia-not-threatening-anyone-with-nuclear-arms---russian-foreign-ministry-1121099857.html
Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear Arms - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear Arms - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, but in connection with the Ukraine conflict it is warning of the risks of a clash between nuclear powers that could have grave consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2024-12-05T13:51+0000
2024-12-05T13:51+0000
military
russia-nato showdown
russian foreign ministry
russia
ukraine
maria zakharova
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0ffa31f4bd3b7eee3042635ab67127.jpg
"Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, and any claims to the contrary are nothing more than deliberate anti-Russian lies. We treat the policy in the area of nuclear deterrence with the utmost seriousness and responsibility," Zakharova said. Russia is forced to warn about the risks of a direct military clash between nuclear powers and, accordingly, about its potentially grave consequences, as well as to send "specific sobering signals" in support of such warnings, the spokeswoman added. Russia's doctrinal guidelines remain strictly defensive in nature and continue to outline quite strictly the extreme circumstances under which the country reserves the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons, Zakharova said. "Russia's official statements on the aforementioned issues do not go beyond the scope of these guidelines and are fully consistent with our country's international obligations. This is not the language of threats, but the classic logic of containment," the spokeswoman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/nuclear-doctrine-changes-signal-russias-willingness-to-take-on-global-power-obligations---expert-1120928505.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3841d3ce4fa94d35b4c7bd91def417fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian nuclear doctrine, russian nukes, russian detterence, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nuclear arms
russian nuclear doctrine, russian nukes, russian detterence, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nuclear arms

Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear Arms - Russian Foreign Ministry

13:51 GMT 05.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankDrills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, but in connection with the Ukraine conflict it is warning of the risks of a clash between nuclear powers that could have grave consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, and any claims to the contrary are nothing more than deliberate anti-Russian lies. We treat the policy in the area of nuclear deterrence with the utmost seriousness and responsibility," Zakharova said.
Russia is forced to warn about the risks of a direct military clash between nuclear powers and, accordingly, about its potentially grave consequences, as well as to send "specific sobering signals" in support of such warnings, the spokeswoman added.
RS-24 Yars - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
Analysis
Russia’s Amended Nuclear Doctrine Signals Willingness to Take On 'Global Power Obligations' - Expert
19 November, 13:18 GMT
Russia's doctrinal guidelines remain strictly defensive in nature and continue to outline quite strictly the extreme circumstances under which the country reserves the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons, Zakharova said.
"Russia's official statements on the aforementioned issues do not go beyond the scope of these guidelines and are fully consistent with our country's international obligations. This is not the language of threats, but the classic logic of containment," the spokeswoman added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала