https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/us-wants-to-return-nato-on-political-scene-by-escalating-cold-war-with-russia---lavrov-1121096063.html

US Wants to Return NATO on Political Scene by Escalating Cold War With Russia - Lavrov

The United States wants to bring NATO back to the political scene by escalating the Cold War with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2024-12-05T11:02+0000

2024-12-05T11:02+0000

2024-12-05T11:02+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

nato

osce

russia

sergey lavrov

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111371332_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eeed2fc204789beb932a2ab222161dbc.jpg

The US and its allies have thrown away all arms control agreements concluded in the 1980s, the minister said during his address at the plenary session of the OSCE foreign ministers' meeting.

russia

2024

News

en_EN

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nato, nato expansion, nato hegemony, nato agressive, nato invasion