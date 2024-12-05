International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After OSCE Ministerial Meeting
The United States wants to bring NATO back to the political scene by escalating the Cold War with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
The US and its allies have thrown away all arms control agreements concluded in the 1980s, the minister said during his address at the plenary session of the OSCE foreign ministers' meeting.
US Wants to Return NATO on Political Scene by Escalating Cold War With Russia - Lavrov

VALLETTA (Sputnik) - The United States wants to bring NATO back to the political scene by escalating the Cold War with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
The US and its allies have thrown away all arms control agreements concluded in the 1980s, the minister said during his address at the plenary session of the OSCE foreign ministers' meeting.
"The question is why? The answer is obvious to us — to please the desire to return NATO to the political scene. After the Afghan disgrace, a new unifying enemy was needed. The result is a reincarnation of the Cold War, only now with a much greater risk of it going into a hot phase," Lavrov said.
