Putin, Lukashenko Hold Supreme State Council Meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State

The meeting of the two presidents is scheduled to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus, signed in December 1999.
Sputnik is live from Minsk, Belarus, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are holding a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.
The leaders will discuss the development of union relations and the prospects for further integration. They are also expected to make decisions on the creation of a common electricity market, the fight against illegal imports, and the introduction of common rules for consumer protection.
Issues concerning a mutual defense policy and military cooperation will receive special attention from Putin and Lukashenko.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!