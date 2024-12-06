https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/work-on-brics-settlement-tool-to-proceed-despite-trumps-threats---russian-deputy-fm-1121103753.html

Work on BRICS Settlement Tool to Proceed Despite Trump's Threats - Russian Deputy FM

Work on BRICS Settlement Tool to Proceed Despite Trump's Threats - Russian Deputy FM

Sputnik International

The work on the development of settlement tools for BRICS member states will continue despite US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose 100% tariffs against the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday.

2024-12-06T04:53+0000

2024-12-06T04:53+0000

2024-12-06T04:53+0000

world

brics

donald trump

uae

dedollarisation

multipolar world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118481225_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbb733f6051fbf5e3bdb46ced27bc71.jpg

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE (Sputnik) - The work on the development of settlement tools for BRICS member states will continue despite US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose 100% tariffs against the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday.The discussions do not involve a common currency, he clarified. Moreover, Pankin added, Trump's recent statements on the matter could not have influenced the decision-making process.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump vs brics, trump currency brics, trump dollar hegemony, trump tariffs