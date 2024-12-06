https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/work-on-brics-settlement-tool-to-proceed-despite-trumps-threats---russian-deputy-fm-1121103753.html
Work on BRICS Settlement Tool to Proceed Despite Trump's Threats - Russian Deputy FM
Work on BRICS Settlement Tool to Proceed Despite Trump's Threats - Russian Deputy FM
Sputnik International
The work on the development of settlement tools for BRICS member states will continue despite US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose 100% tariffs against the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday.
2024-12-06T04:53+0000
2024-12-06T04:53+0000
2024-12-06T04:53+0000
world
brics
donald trump
uae
dedollarisation
multipolar world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118481225_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbb733f6051fbf5e3bdb46ced27bc71.jpg
RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE (Sputnik) - The work on the development of settlement tools for BRICS member states will continue despite US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose 100% tariffs against the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday.The discussions do not involve a common currency, he clarified. Moreover, Pankin added, Trump's recent statements on the matter could not have influenced the decision-making process.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118481225_140:0:2869:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a73f1e483fc101f86730e4117b8a4f04.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump vs brics, trump currency brics, trump dollar hegemony, trump tariffs
trump vs brics, trump currency brics, trump dollar hegemony, trump tariffs
Work on BRICS Settlement Tool to Proceed Despite Trump's Threats - Russian Deputy FM
On November 30, Trump threatened the BRICS countries that he would impose 100% duties on them if they did not abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that it was too early to talk about the creation of a single BRICS currency.
RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE (Sputnik) - The work on the development of settlement tools for BRICS member states will continue despite US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose 100% tariffs against the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Friday.
"This is a calculated platform opportunity. Of course the work on it will continue," Pankin said on the sidelines of the XVII Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in the UAE's emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.
The discussions do not involve a common currency, he clarified.
"It is not euro, nor is it euro-BRICS or BRICS-euro," the deputy minister said.
Moreover, Pankin added, Trump's recent statements on the matter could not have influenced the decision-making process.
"That is definitely not the case. I think that the president-elect's statements will change in the future. Not once and not in one direction. Which was typical of his first term," the Russian diplomat said.