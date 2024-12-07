https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/sergey-lavrov-speaks-at-doha-forum-on-global-cooperation-1121115659.html
Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser After Speaking at Doha Forum
Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser After Speaking at Doha Forum
Sputnik International
The Russian foreign minister's Mideast trip comes amid recent escalation in Syria where jihadist rebels launched a large-scale attack on territories loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
2024-12-07T12:38+0000
2024-12-07T12:38+0000
2024-12-07T13:40+0000
world
middle east
qatar
sergey lavrov
bashar al-assad
syria
terrorist group
terrorist attack
doha
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_0:0:2598:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_16f7d7fbe92863b714f3d4e4d7c3ed63.jpg
Sputnik is live from Qatar where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference after taking the floor at the Doha Forum to tackle global cooperation.The minister is expected to meet with Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, on the summit's sidelines.Lavrov will reportedly participate in a political science conference during his to the country. Turkish media reports suggest that a ministerial meeting of the Astana Trio (Russia, Turkiye, and Iran) on the issue of Syria may take place in Doha by the end of the week.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
qatar
syria
doha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_146:0:2474:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8590983bbf02036bac40fbd41cac6a.jpg
Sergey Lavrov Doha 07.12.2024
Sputnik International
Sergey Lavrov Doha 07.12.2024
2024-12-07T12:38+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, doha forum, syria, bashar al-assad
sergey lavrov, doha forum, syria, bashar al-assad
Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser After Speaking at Doha Forum
12:38 GMT 07.12.2024 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 07.12.2024)
The Russian foreign minister's Mideast trip comes amid recent escalation in Syria where jihadist rebels launched a large-scale attack on territories loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
Sputnik is live from Qatar where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference after taking the floor at the Doha Forum to tackle global cooperation.
The minister is expected to meet with Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, on the summit's sidelines.
Lavrov will reportedly participate in a political science conference during his to the country. Turkish media reports suggest that a ministerial meeting of the Astana Trio (Russia, Turkiye, and Iran) on the issue of Syria may take place in Doha by the end of the week.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!