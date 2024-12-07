International
Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser After Speaking at Doha Forum
Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser After Speaking at Doha Forum
The Russian foreign minister's Mideast trip comes amid recent escalation in Syria where jihadist rebels launched a large-scale attack on territories loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
2024-12-07T12:38+0000
2024-12-07T13:40+0000
Sputnik is live from Qatar where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference after taking the floor at the Doha Forum to tackle global cooperation.The minister is expected to meet with Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, on the summit's sidelines.Lavrov will reportedly participate in a political science conference during his to the country. Turkish media reports suggest that a ministerial meeting of the Astana Trio (Russia, Turkiye, and Iran) on the issue of Syria may take place in Doha by the end of the week.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser After Speaking at Doha Forum

12:38 GMT 07.12.2024 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 07.12.2024)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 2nd High-Level International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus
The Russian foreign minister's Mideast trip comes amid recent escalation in Syria where jihadist rebels launched a large-scale attack on territories loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
Sputnik is live from Qatar where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference after taking the floor at the Doha Forum to tackle global cooperation.
The minister is expected to meet with Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, on the summit's sidelines.
Lavrov will reportedly participate in a political science conference during his to the country. Turkish media reports suggest that a ministerial meeting of the Astana Trio (Russia, Turkiye, and Iran) on the issue of Syria may take place in Doha by the end of the week.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
