https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/syrian-army-fortifying-positions-outside-damascus-1121119290.html

Syrian Army Fortifying Positions Outside Damascus

Syrian Army Fortifying Positions Outside Damascus

Sputnik International

Syrian troops have been digging in on the outskirts of Damascus, with fighting continuing in the western Homs and Hama provinces as well as in Daraa further south, the Syrian army's main command said on Saturday.

2024-12-07T18:22+0000

2024-12-07T18:22+0000

2024-12-07T18:22+0000

world

middle east

syria

damascus

syrian arab army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106016/43/1060164302_0:274:3072:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd58d922f602eb4dc05bb15ae3062c1.jpg

"Our armed forces have fortified all their positions outside Damascus and the southern district to prevent chaos, which terrorists are trying to sow, from causing any trouble," the military command said in a statement. It added that hundreds of militants had been killed or injured in the Syrian army's multipronged offensive across three provinces. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern Idlib region towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Syria’s second largest city of Aleppo was captured by militants for the first time since the Syrian conflict began in 2011. The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the terrorists' advance in the region of Hama had been stopped and that government troops had launched a counteroffensive, retaking control of a number of settlements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/russia-warns-against-geopolitical-use-of-terrorists-in-syrias-conflict-1121118122.html

syria

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syrian army, syrian crisis, syrian conflict