Syrian, Russian Forces Launch Massive Attacks on Terrorist Positions Near Homs and Hama

Syrian troops, together with the Russian Aerospace Forces, launched massive strikes on terrorist positions and supply routes in the provinces of Homs and Hama... 07.12.2024

"Our forces operating in the provinces of Hama and Homs are carrying out massive strikes with cannon and rocket artillery on [terrorist] positions and supply routes. Additionally, the Syrian and Russian combat aircraft carried out joint strikes on terrorist concentrations in the northeast of the province of Homs. Ten militants and their equipment were eliminated," the statement read.Syrian forces carried out a redeployment from the cities of Suwayda and Daraa, creating a strong line of defense in these directions, ministry also noted earlier.The terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham*, alongside other armed formations of the so-called Syrian opposition, launched a large-scale operation on November 29, advancing from northern Idlib toward the cities of Aleppo and Hama. By the following day, November 30, the terrorists had seized control of Syria’s second-largest city and its surroundings, including the international airport and the Kuweires military airfield.Following the capture of Aleppo, the terrorist groups attempted to advance toward the city of Hama, seizing the town of Maarrat al-Nu'man. On December 1, however, the Syrian army command announced that the terrorist advance in Hama had been halted and that government forces had launched a counteroffensive, recapturing several settlements previously taken by the militants.

