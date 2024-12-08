https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/participants-in-syria-talks-call-for-cessation-of-hostilities-in-country-1121120511.html

Participants in Syria Talks Call for Cessation of Hostilities in Country

Participants in the Syria talks in Doha, which include five Arab countries and three member states of the Astana negotiation process, pointed out the need to stop military actions in Syria in order to begin a political process there based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, according to a joint statement.

"The Ministers stressed the need to stop military operations in preparation for launching a comprehensive political process, based on Security Council Resolution 2254, to put an end to the military escalation that leads to the shedding of more innocent and defenseless blood and prolonging the crisis," the statement says. The meeting's participants also expressed support for "the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria," noting the need to protect it "from slipping into chaos and terrorism and ensure the voluntary return of refugees and the displaced."The terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*, along with several armed factions from the so-called Syrian armed opposition, launched a large-scale operation on November 29, advancing from northern Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. By the following day, November 30, the second-largest city in Syria, Aleppo, along with its surroundings, including the international airport and the Kuweires military airbase, came under the control of the terrorists.This marked the first time that the militants had fully taken over Aleppo since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011. Until late 2016, the armed opposition controlled only the eastern part of the city, which was recaptured by the Syrian army with Russian air support.After the capture of Aleppo, the terrorist units attempted to advance towards the city of Hama, capturing the town of Maaret al-Numan. The Syrian army fought off heavy terrorist attacks in the Hama province from three directions for several days, preparing for a counteroffensive. However, on December 5, the SAR military command officially announced the redeployment of its units from the city of Hama.The city of Hama, located in central Syria, has been under the control of the Syrian army throughout the conflict, which began in the spring of 2011. Hama holds strategic geographic importance, lying between the provinces of Homs and Damascus and connecting through mountain ranges to the Latakia province.The last attempt at an armed insurgency by radical Islamist underground forces, supported by the Muslim Brotherhood*, in Syria’s fourth-largest city took place in 1982. At that time, thanks to prompt action by the Syrian military command, the city was freed from terrorist groups, and control was restored to official authorities.*terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries

