Russian Security Service Busts Ukrainian-Linked Criminal Scam Network



What is known about Ukrainian-linked criminal scam network busted by Russia?

A sprawling criminal call center network linked to Ukraine has been busted by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Here’s What’s Known So Far: Anglo-Saxon curators of the Kiev regime have sent their special services' cyber units to Ukraine to train their hackers engaged in activities against Russia, Artur Lyukmanov, the director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik this January. He said that Ukraine has de facto become a NATO ground for testing methods of fighting Russia in the digital space.Furthermore, he pointed out that Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries that Ukraine's hackers and telephone fraudsters would pose a problem for Europeans.

