https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/the-legacy-of-the-assad-familys-decades-long-rule-in-syria-1121135974.html

The Legacy of the Assad Family's Decades-Long Rule in Syria

The Legacy of the Assad Family's Decades-Long Rule in Syria

Sputnik International

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's peaceful transfer of power to the armed opposition marked the end of the Assad family's 53-year rule in Syria.

2024-12-09T17:44+0000

2024-12-09T17:44+0000

2024-12-09T17:44+0000

analysis

middle east

bashar assad

syria

washington

cia

sunnis

us

europe

opinion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107825162_0:0:2743:1543_1920x0_80_0_0_67d68f79efb1be2e1b65b18b6f8241f7.jpg

We take a look at the major features of this half-century of government:Hafez al-AssadHafez al-Assad, a Ba’ath Party member, served as the 18th president of Syria from March 14, 1971 until his death on June 10, 2000.SocietyEven the CIA acknowledged in 1978 that al-Assad brought "an unprecedented degree of stability to Syria," a country previously known for its deep divisions and upheavals.Assad was able to strike an interreligious balance: the Alawites, a Shi’ite group, controlled the army and security forces – while the Sunnis dominated the economy, Alexander Kuznetsov, a political scientist at the Higher School of Economics, told Sputnik.Syrian peasants received land and political rights and citizens benefited from free universal education and healthcare. Women's rights were secured.Foreign PolicyHafez al-Assad maintained close ties with the Soviet Union, drawing hostility from the US. Syria has been designated a "sponsor of terrorism" by Washington since 1979 due to its cooperation with Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.EconomyDomestically, the Assad government featured a great degree of public ownership, with significant portions of national income, industrial production and means of production under state control. Syria did not depend on food imports and produced its own oil.In the 1990s, Syria's economy grew by 5-7% annually, the trade balance improved and inflation was kept under control.Bashar al-AssadAfter Hafez's death, his son Bashar al-Assad began the process of political liberalization known as the Damascus Spring and launched economic reforms.Political Liberalization and ReformsIn November 2000, more than 600 political opponents were released from prison, and in May 2001 the Pope visited Syria.Under Bashar al-Assad, Syria maintained good working relations with France, the UK and Turkiye up until 2010. US Sanctions and Regime Change PlotsDespite Bashar al-Assad's reforms and openness to the West, the US continued to impose sanctions on Syria, creating obstacles for the nation's development.The bottom line was that Washington had planned to topple the Assads – who were close allies of Iran and key members of the ‘Axis of Resistance’ – for decades.The US and its allies armed and trained Syrian jihadists from 2012 to oust Assad, intensifying sanctions and strangling the Syrian economy at the same time.Amid US-backed smear campaigns, Assad agreed to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons in 2013 and started reconciliation talks with the opposition in 2015.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/syrias-crisis-key-interests-of-the-us-israel-turkiye-iran-and-russia---1121135054.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/why-are-israel-and-the-us-salivating-over-syrias-break-up-1121126981.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/turkiye-outlines-three-policy-priorities-on-syria--reports-1121130287.html

syria

washington

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

hafez al-assad, bashar al-assad, syrian baath party, assad's reforms, syrian arab republic, syrian economy, syrian sectarianism, cia plots to topple assad, us regime change plots, israel's plots against syria