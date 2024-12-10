https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/israeli-air-force-attacks-over-250-military-targets-in-syria-over-past-2-days-1121139252.html

Israeli Air Force Attacks Over 250 Military Targets in Syria Over Past 2 Days

The Israeli air force has attacked more than 250 military targets in Syria since the change of power in the country, including military bases, dozens of fighter jets and helicopters, anti-aircraft missile systems and warehouses with missiles and other weapons, Israeli Army Radio reported, citing a source.

This was one of the largest offensive operations in the history of the Israeli air force, the report said. Syrian armed opposition groups captured Damascus on Sunday. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he and 18 other ministers had decided to remain in the capital. Jalali also said he was in contact with the leaders of militant groups that had entered the city. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar Assad had stepped down and left Syria after negotiations with some participants in the Syrian conflict.

