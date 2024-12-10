https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/russia-does-not-understand-what-part-of-golan-heights-israel-considers-its-own---nebenzia-1121139098.html
Russia Does Not Understand What Part of Golan Heights Israel Considers Its Own - Nebenzia
Russia Does Not Understand What Part of Golan Heights Israel Considers Its Own - Nebenzia
Sputnik International
Russia is recording contradictory statements from Israel regarding the status of the Golan Heights and does not understand what part of this territory Israel considers its integral part, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
2024-12-10T05:00+0000
2024-12-10T05:00+0000
2024-12-10T05:04+0000
world
vassily nebenzia
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
syria
golan heights
un security council (unsc)
united nations security council
turmoil in syria
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107779824_0:0:1876:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_1d9b798d0abacf06619747806b0f8a8a.jpg
"We hear conflicting messages coming from Israel … Israeli ambassador sent a letter saying that these are temporary decisions, given the vacuum, which occurred there. And then [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu at the press conference said about the Golan Heights as an integral part of Israel. But now we don't know what part of Golan Heights he considers to be an integral part of Israel, with them violating the buffer zone," Nebenzia told reporters. On Sunday, Netanyahu said the agreement reached shortly after the 1973 Yom Kippur War (also known as the Ramadan War) was no longer valid because the Syrian forces had left their positions. Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to "temporarily" take over a buffer zone in the Golan Heights.The United Nations Security Council was "more or less" united on the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and to ensure the safety of civilians, as well as the flow of humanitarian aid to those in need, Vassily Nebenzia said.He also noted that everyone, including members of the UN Security Council, were surprised by the events in Syria. At the same time, Nebenzia said that it is necessary to wait, to observe and evaluate how the situation in the country will develop.The United Nations Security Council discussed the need to create a document on the situation in Syria, and its publication may take place in the coming days, Nebenzia said.Syrian armed opposition groups captured Damascus on Sunday. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he and 18 other ministers had decided to remain in the capital. Jalali also said he was in contact with the leaders of militant groups that had entered the city. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar Assad had stepped down and left Syria after negotiations with some participants in the Syrian conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/whats-behind-israels-land-grab-in-golan-1121137726.html
israel
syria
golan heights
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107779824_132:0:1876:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_927899290ccdf2f29c6c8397d7ed8411.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
golan heights, russian ambassador to the united nations vassily nebenzia, status of the golan heights
golan heights, russian ambassador to the united nations vassily nebenzia, status of the golan heights
Russia Does Not Understand What Part of Golan Heights Israel Considers Its Own - Nebenzia
05:00 GMT 10.12.2024 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 10.12.2024)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is recording contradictory statements from Israel regarding the status of the Golan Heights and does not understand what part of this territory Israel considers its integral part, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
"We hear conflicting messages coming from Israel … Israeli ambassador sent a letter saying that these are temporary decisions, given the vacuum, which occurred there. And then [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu at the press conference said about the Golan Heights as an integral part of Israel. But now we don't know what part of Golan Heights he considers to be an integral part of Israel, with them violating the buffer zone," Nebenzia told reporters.
On Sunday, Netanyahu said the agreement reached shortly after the 1973 Yom Kippur War (also known as the Ramadan War) was no longer valid because the Syrian forces had left their positions. Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to "temporarily" take over a buffer zone in the Golan Heights.
The United Nations Security Council was "more or less" united on the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and to ensure the safety of civilians, as well as the flow of humanitarian aid to those in need, Vassily Nebenzia said.
"And the council, I think, was more or less united on the need to preserve the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, to ensure the protection of civilians, to ensure that humanitarian aid is coming to the needed population," Nebenzia told reporters, adding that the UN Security Council consultations on Syria were positive.
He also noted that everyone, including members of the UN Security Council, were surprised by the events in Syria
. At the same time, Nebenzia said that it is necessary to wait, to observe and evaluate how the situation in the country will develop.
The United Nations Security Council discussed the need to create a document on the situation in Syria, and its publication may take place in the coming days, Nebenzia said.
"We were talking about the need to work out a document by the Council, not today. I mean, nobody was ready for that today, but I think in the coming days, very hopefully sooner rather than later, we will see one," Nebenzia told reporters.
Syrian armed opposition groups captured Damascus on Sunday. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he and 18 other ministers had decided to remain in the capital. Jalali also said he was in contact with the leaders of militant groups that had entered the city. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar Assad had stepped down and left Syria after negotiations with some participants in the Syrian conflict.