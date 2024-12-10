https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/yemeni-houthis-carry-out-attacks-on-2-us-destroyers-supply-ships-in-gulf-of-aden-1121144854.html

Yemeni Houthis Carry Out Attacks on 2 US Destroyers, Supply Ships in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Tuesday that it carried out rocket and drone attacks on US destroyers and supply ships in the Gulf of Aden.

"The naval, UAV, and the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeted three American supply ships after they left the port of Djibouti and had previously practiced their aggression against Yemen. It also targeted two American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden that were accompanying supply ships. The operation was carried out with a number of missiles and drones and the operation has successfully achieved its objectives," the statement said. The statement added that the Houthis also "carried out two military operations targeting military targets in Yaffa and Ashkelon areas in occupied Palestine..."The Shiite political-military movement Ansar Allah, which controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, expressed its support for Palestine amid the conflict in Gaza, declaring its intent to attack any ships associated with Israel and urging other countries to withdraw their crews and avoid approaching such vessels. The Houthis emphasized, however, that they do not interfere with the freedom of navigation in the region and do not target vessels from other nations. Following the attacks, some companies decided to suspend shipments through the Red Sea.

