Damascus Resident Says People Not in Panic, Majority Not Leaving City

Damascus Resident Says People Not in Panic, Majority Not Leaving City

The situation in Damascus is relatively calm absent evidence of panic, with a number of shops and cafes trowing their doors open as majority of people appeared to have decided to stay in the capital, city resident Hassan told Sputnik.

Syrian armed opposition captured the capital of Damascus on Sunday. Russian officials said that President Bashar Assad had stepped down after negotiations with participants of the Syrian conflict, and left Syria for Russia where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on Tuesday. Some shops and cafes are open in Damascus, although there are not as many customers and the traffic is less intense, the resident said, adding that people in the cafes are mostly discussing the future of Syria and the elections of new leadership. Hassan also said that many Syrians do not see their future without Russia. Russia has been helping and supporting Syria for many years, has always been Syria's friend and partner, and has never deceived Syria or used it as a means to influence the entire Middle East, Hassan added.

