Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2023 that Russia had moved the first part of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The core principle of this doctrine asserts that the use of nuclear weapons is an extreme last resort measure to safeguard the nation's sovereignty. Additionally, it broadens the scope of states and military alliances that fall under the umbrella of Russian nuclear deterrence. The updated doctrine specifies various scenarios that may justify the use of nuclear weapons, including: On December 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that dozens of nuclear warheads are currently stationed in Belarus. Earlier, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2023, President Putin confirmed that Moscow had transferred the initial batch of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, framing this deployment as a strategic deterrent. What is the potential impact of the nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus? Discover more in Sputnik's infographic.
Find Out The Potential of Nuclear Weapons Carriers in Belarus

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that outlines Russia's revised nuclear doctrine.
The core principle of this doctrine asserts that the use of nuclear weapons is an extreme last resort measure to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty. Additionally, it broadens the scope of states and military alliances that fall under the umbrella of Russian nuclear deterrence.
The updated doctrine specifies various scenarios that may justify the use of nuclear weapons, including:
The deployment of nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction against Russia or its allies.
Conventional military aggression against Russia or Belarus that poses a significant threat to their sovereignty.
On December 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that dozens of nuclear warheads are currently stationed in Belarus.
Earlier, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2023, President Putin confirmed that Moscow had transferred the initial batch of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, framing this deployment as a strategic deterrent.
What is the potential impact of the nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus? Discover more in Sputnik's infographic.
