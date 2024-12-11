International
Putin Joins Plenary Session of Russia's AI Journey 2024 Conference
Putin Joins Plenary Session of Russia's AI Journey 2024 Conference
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the AI Journey 2024 international conference.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the AI Journey 2024 international conference.The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, known as AI Journey, will take place in Moscow from December 11 to 13. As is customary, the AI Journey program will be organized into three thematic blocks: science, business, and society. These sessions will feature prominent researchers, scientists, and representatives from government and industry, both from Russia and around the globe Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the international AI Journey 2024 conference
14:35 GMT 11.12.2024
Russia's AI Journey event is an annual online conference that unites renowned international experts in artificial intelligence on a single platform.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the AI Journey 2024 international conference.
The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, known as AI Journey, will take place in Moscow from December 11 to 13.
As is customary, the AI Journey program will be organized into three thematic blocks: science, business, and society. These sessions will feature prominent researchers, scientists, and representatives from government and industry, both from Russia and around the globe
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
