https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/putin-joins-plenary-session-of-russias-ai-journey-2024-conference--1121147414.html
Putin Joins Plenary Session of Russia's AI Journey 2024 Conference
Putin Joins Plenary Session of Russia's AI Journey 2024 Conference
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the AI Journey 2024 international conference.
2024-12-11T14:35+0000
2024-12-11T14:35+0000
2024-12-11T14:35+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
conference
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120667033_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_c3104df7eb38e99cb78b3fd9db70664c.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the AI Journey 2024 international conference.The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, known as AI Journey, will take place in Moscow from December 11 to 13. As is customary, the AI Journey program will be organized into three thematic blocks: science, business, and society. These sessions will feature prominent researchers, scientists, and representatives from government and industry, both from Russia and around the globe Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120667033_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bde21448107bfef7000d9b37942060a0.jpg
Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the international AI Journey 2024 conference
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the international AI Journey 2024 conference
2024-12-11T14:35+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
plenary session, ai journey 2024 international conference, russian president vladimir putin
plenary session, ai journey 2024 international conference, russian president vladimir putin
Putin Joins Plenary Session of Russia's AI Journey 2024 Conference
Russia's AI Journey event is an annual online conference that unites renowned international experts in artificial intelligence on a single platform.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the AI Journey 2024 international conference.
The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, known as AI Journey, will take place in Moscow from December 11 to 13.
As is customary, the AI Journey program will be organized into three thematic blocks: science, business, and society. These sessions will feature prominent researchers, scientists, and representatives from government and industry, both from Russia and around the globe
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!