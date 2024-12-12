International
Majority of South Koreans Believe President Yoon Should Step Down - Poll
At least 74.8% of South Koreans said President Yoon Suk Yeol should resign or be impeached after his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Realmeter poll.
In addition, 66.2% of respondents said they feel stressed or experienced trauma following the martial law turmoil, the report added. The poll was conducted on Wednesday and surveyed 507 people. On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote. Shortly after, Yoon lifted the martial law and apologized to the nation. The president was later banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into the botched martial law, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested as part of a probe into a potential treason case.
Majority of South Koreans Believe President Yoon Should Step Down - Poll

05:12 GMT 12.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 74.8% of South Koreans said President Yoon Suk Yeol should resign or be impeached after his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Realmeter poll.
In addition, 66.2% of respondents said they feel stressed or experienced trauma following the martial law turmoil, the report added.
The poll was conducted on Wednesday and surveyed 507 people.
On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote. Shortly after, Yoon lifted the martial law and apologized to the nation. The president was later banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into the botched martial law, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested as part of a probe into a potential treason case.
