Products From Russia's Leningrad Region May Be Showcased in the UAE in 2025

Exporters from Russia's Leningrad Region may have the opportunity to participate in an international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates next year to present their products, the regional government's press service said.
"In 2025, the Regional Export Support Center will continue developing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. Plans are already underway to visit the country to participate in an international exhibition with a collective booth showcasing the products of exporters from the Leningrad region," the statement reads.
"In 2025, the Regional Export Support Center will continue developing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. Plans are already underway to visit the country to participate in an international exhibition with a collective booth showcasing the products of exporters from the Leningrad region," the statement reads.
Over the past three years, the Export Support Center of the Leningrad region organized two business missions for regional companies to the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2022 and 2023), the press service noted. During these missions, 11 small and medium-sized enterprises conducted business negotiations. As a result, two regional companies signed export contracts for the supply of cookies and polyurethane.
Additionally, export-oriented companies utilized the service to find foreign buyers in the UAE. This led to four companies exporting timber, rubber crumb, and confectionery products.