https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/products-from-russias-leningrad-region-may-be-showcased-in-the-uae-in-2025-1121155360.html

Products From Russia's Leningrad Region May Be Showcased in the UAE in 2025

Products From Russia's Leningrad Region May Be Showcased in the UAE in 2025

Sputnik International

Exporters from Russia's Leningrad Region may have the opportunity to participate in an international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates next year to present their products, the regional government's press service said.

2024-12-12T16:03+0000

2024-12-12T16:03+0000

2024-12-12T16:03+0000

economy

leningrad region

uae

united arab emirates

business

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092314643_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0174fabcc7f65d7aab8647ad447b1b4.jpg

"In 2025, the Regional Export Support Center will continue developing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. Plans are already underway to visit the country to participate in an international exhibition with a collective booth showcasing the products of exporters from the Leningrad region," the statement reads.Additionally, export-oriented companies utilized the service to find foreign buyers in the UAE. This led to four companies exporting timber, rubber crumb, and confectionery products.

leningrad region

uae

united arab emirates

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's leningrad region, products from russia to be showcased in uae, united arab emirates, russia-uae trade cooperation