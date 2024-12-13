https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/scientists-discover-way-to-improve-the-quality-of-industrial-products-1121154726.html

Scientists Discover Way to Improve the Quality of Industrial Products

Researchers from Samara University have developed a method to accurately predict the distribution of stresses and deformations in material bending processes.

This innovation will help optimize sheet metal bending processes and enhance the quality of industrial products. The findings are published in the scientific journal Technologies. The scientists developed a comprehensive mathematical model that can precisely predict how metal sheets will change during industrial bending processes, such as those used in aerospace manufacturing.According to Kuzin, the new model will assist engineers in optimizing bending parameters for various grades of sheet materials. This will increase production efficiency, improve product quality, and reduce the amount of defective output."Our research could serve as the foundation for developing new materials with unique properties that require specialized processing technologies. Additionally, the optimized bending process we developed could help lower energy consumption and reduce harmful emissions into the environment. The overall economic benefit for a large enterprise could reach 3.5–5 million rubles annually," Kuzin explained.The Samara University team’s approach differs from existing models by incorporating a comprehensive method that considers multiple factors affecting the sheet metal bending process. According to the authors, this allows for more accurate predictions and higher-level optimization of production processes compared to earlier models."In addition to theoretical calculations, we conducted experimental validation of our results. This enhances the reliability and realism of the models we developed," Kuzin emphasized.In the future, the researchers plan to continue refining and improving metal forming processes and integrating their models into modern industrial equipment. They also aim to incorporate artificial intelligence technologies and develop digital twins to mathematically validate industrial processes.The research was carried out as part of a government-funded project, No. FSSS-2023-007, titled “Development of Design Methods, Scientific and Technical Production Foundations, and Principles of Management and Operation for Multi-Level Aerospace Systems for Next-Generation Earth Remote Sensing.”

