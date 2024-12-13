https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/what-is-p5-process-and-how-could-it-help-prevent-nuclear-war--1121158594.html

What Is P5 Process and How Could It Help Prevent Nuclear War?

Last week the parties to the so-called P5 Process convened in Dubai for an expert meeting to discuss matters related to nuclear weapons. During the meeting, whose details were revealed to the public only on December 10, the participants “had a candid discussion on nuclear doctrines,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

During the meeting, whose details were revealed to the public only on December 10, the participants “had a candid discussion on nuclear doctrines,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. What Is The P5 Process? Established in 2009, the P5 Process is a discussion platform for the world’s top 5 nuclear powers – Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom and France. All of the group’s participants are party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Originally, the P5 Process was meant to facilitate discussion on three key issues: nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful application of nuclear power. Today, this process essentially allows the world’s largest holders of nuclear weapons to discuss mutually beneficial arrangements in the global security sphere and to defuse potential security risks. The chair of this informal group rotates annually, with China currently presiding over the P5 Process. What Issues Does The P5 Process Deal With? In a statement issued in January 2022, the participants of the P5 Process formally declared that their foremost responsibilities are “the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon holding states and the reduction of strategic risks.” What Makes The P5 Process So Important Today? The P5 Process continues to function today despite the fact that three of its participants – the US, the UK and France – currently wage a de facto proxy war against Russia who is also a participant of this discussion platform. With tensions rising in Europe and other parts of the globe, the P5 Process helps decrease the risk of a nuclear exchange, a prospect that has been mentioned in media with alarming frequency as of late. However, in light of the recent deterioration in relations between nuclear powers, provoked by Western countries, the P5 Process is not doing particularly well, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned in July. She did note that P5 Process participants still keep this discussion platform alive and that it is important that the five top nuclear powers maintain a channel allowing them to “send important signals” to one another.

