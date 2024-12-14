https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/belarus-successfully-tests-new-grenade-launcher-for-combat-with-armored-vehicles-and-bunkers-1121167678.html

Belarus Successfully Tests New Grenade Launcher for Combat With Armored Vehicles and Bunkers

Belarus Successfully Tests New Grenade Launcher for Combat With Armored Vehicles and Bunkers

Sputnik International

The tests were carried out at the 227th Combined-Arms Training Ground "Borisovsky" in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

2024-12-14T13:15+0000

2024-12-14T13:15+0000

2024-12-14T13:15+0000

military

belarus

grenade launcher

csto

union state

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283336_0:112:3244:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_f043ca46c8242302a59ee9e231a7427d.jpg

The tests were carried out at the 227 Borisov combined arms training ground in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.The State Authority highlighted that these tests were an important step in the process of adopting the system into the Belarusian Armed Forces.The Sapfir is designed to target armored vehicles and enemy personnel in bunkers, light field shelters, and urban or rural buildings. It is equipped with two types of warheads: a high-explosive fragmentation warhead and a cumulative fragmentation warhead.The system features a programmable detonator that allows for two operating modes: "contact" (explosion upon impact) and "trajectory" (explosion along the flight path at a set distance). Additionally, the system can be fired in a cluster configuration of up to four grenades, which may include both high-explosive fragmentation and cumulative fragmentation warheads. The cluster configuration allows for both salvo and sequential firing.Due to its advanced features, including an electronic firing control system and a programmable explosive device, the Sapfir grenade launcher has significant potential for integration into combat modules, robotic fire systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the report noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/union-state-summit-putin-and-lukashenko-sign-security-treaty-agree-oreshnik-deployment-in-belarus-1121110041.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus grenade launcher, belarus military, belarus grenades, belarus sapphire, belarus tests