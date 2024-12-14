https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/belarus-successfully-tests-new-grenade-launcher-for-combat-with-armored-vehicles-and-bunkers-1121167678.html
Belarus Successfully Tests New Grenade Launcher for Combat With Armored Vehicles and Bunkers
Belarus Successfully Tests New Grenade Launcher for Combat With Armored Vehicles and Bunkers
Sputnik International
The tests were carried out at the 227th Combined-Arms Training Ground "Borisovsky" in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.
2024-12-14T13:15+0000
2024-12-14T13:15+0000
2024-12-14T13:15+0000
military
belarus
grenade launcher
csto
union state
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283336_0:112:3244:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_f043ca46c8242302a59ee9e231a7427d.jpg
The tests were carried out at the 227 Borisov combined arms training ground in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.The State Authority highlighted that these tests were an important step in the process of adopting the system into the Belarusian Armed Forces.The Sapfir is designed to target armored vehicles and enemy personnel in bunkers, light field shelters, and urban or rural buildings. It is equipped with two types of warheads: a high-explosive fragmentation warhead and a cumulative fragmentation warhead.The system features a programmable detonator that allows for two operating modes: "contact" (explosion upon impact) and "trajectory" (explosion along the flight path at a set distance). Additionally, the system can be fired in a cluster configuration of up to four grenades, which may include both high-explosive fragmentation and cumulative fragmentation warheads. The cluster configuration allows for both salvo and sequential firing.Due to its advanced features, including an electronic firing control system and a programmable explosive device, the Sapfir grenade launcher has significant potential for integration into combat modules, robotic fire systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the report noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/union-state-summit-putin-and-lukashenko-sign-security-treaty-agree-oreshnik-deployment-in-belarus-1121110041.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283336_257:0:2988:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7d1a6bf0aec1e5ced316652b452efa2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
belarus grenade launcher, belarus military, belarus grenades, belarus sapphire, belarus tests
belarus grenade launcher, belarus military, belarus grenades, belarus sapphire, belarus tests
Belarus Successfully Tests New Grenade Launcher for Combat With Armored Vehicles and Bunkers
Belarus has successfully conducted firing tests of its domestically developed Sapfir (lit. Sapphire) grenade launcher system, the State Authority for Military Industry said in a statement.
The tests were carried out at the 227 Borisov combined arms training ground in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.
"As a result of the tests, the product confirmed all of its stated characteristics. The designated targets were successfully hit," the statement emphasizes.
The State Authority highlighted that these tests were an important step in the process of adopting the system into the Belarusian Armed Forces.
The Sapfir is designed to target armored vehicles and enemy personnel in bunkers, light field shelters, and urban or rural buildings. It is equipped with two types of warheads: a high-explosive fragmentation warhead and a cumulative fragmentation warhead.
The system features a programmable detonator that allows for two operating modes: "contact" (explosion upon impact) and "trajectory" (explosion along the flight path at a set distance). Additionally, the system can be fired in a cluster configuration of up to four grenades, which may include both high-explosive fragmentation and cumulative fragmentation warheads. The cluster configuration allows for both salvo and sequential firing.
Due to its advanced features, including an electronic firing control system and a programmable explosive device, the Sapfir grenade launcher has significant potential for integration into combat modules, robotic fire systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the report noted.