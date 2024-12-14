International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/trump-calls-to-shoot-down-mysterious-drones-spotted-over-us-1121162793.html
Trump Calls to Shoot Down Mysterious Drones Spotted Over US
Trump Calls to Shoot Down Mysterious Drones Spotted Over US
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump has called to shoot down mysterious drones that US residents are observing.
2024-12-14T05:03+0000
2024-12-14T07:44+0000
americas
donald trump
white house
truth social
us
new jersey
drones
surveillance drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901262_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47d0989b5ebf53fa28629f17e9accbf8.jpg
"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. Earlier, the White House said the federal authorities could not determine what kind of drones residents of the US state of New Jersey had been seeing in the skies for several weeks. Law enforcement officials are looking into the matter, but can only say definitively that the situation does not pose a threat to national or public safety, US officials have said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/trump-team-seeks-ways-to-abolish-bank-regulators-1121156290.html
americas
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901262_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_101f0ca4718a5e1f932a1b365dba91c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us mysterious drones, trump on mysterious drones, us drones over, trump drones shoot down
us mysterious drones, trump on mysterious drones, us drones over, trump drones shoot down

Trump Calls to Shoot Down Mysterious Drones Spotted Over US

05:03 GMT 14.12.2024 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 14.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident-elect Donald Trump.
President-elect Donald Trump. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump has called to shoot down mysterious drones that US residents are observing.
"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier, the White House said the federal authorities could not determine what kind of drones residents of the US state of New Jersey had been seeing in the skies for several weeks.
Law enforcement officials are looking into the matter, but can only say definitively that the situation does not pose a threat to national or public safety, US officials have said.
President-elect Donald Trump gestures after speaking during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2024
Americas
Trump Team Seeks Ways to Abolish Bank Regulators
Yesterday, 04:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала