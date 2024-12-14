https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/trump-calls-to-shoot-down-mysterious-drones-spotted-over-us-1121162793.html
Trump Calls to Shoot Down Mysterious Drones Spotted Over US
US President-elect Donald Trump has called to shoot down mysterious drones that US residents are observing.
"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. Earlier, the White House said the federal authorities could not determine what kind of drones residents of the US state of New Jersey had been seeing in the skies for several weeks. Law enforcement officials are looking into the matter, but can only say definitively that the situation does not pose a threat to national or public safety, US officials have said.
"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier, the White House said the federal authorities could not determine what kind of drones residents of the US state of New Jersey had been seeing in the skies for several weeks.
Law enforcement officials are looking into the matter, but can only say definitively that the situation does not pose a threat to national or public safety, US officials have said.