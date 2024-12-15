https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/only-two-british-navy-destroyers-operational--reports-1121170692.html

Only Two British Navy Destroyers Operational – Reports

Sputnik International

The Royal Navy's destroyer fleet has hit a historic low, with only two out of its six advanced Type 45 destroyers currently operational, The Telegraph reported, citing the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The remaining vessels are undergoing extensive repairs, with four Type 45s in the refit yard at Portsmouth, leaving the fleet at its smallest size in over a century.Among the issues affecting the fleet is HMS Daring, which has spent more time in maintenance than in active service since its commissioning 12 years ago. Additionally, of the Navy's eight Type 23 frigates, only six are currently operational.With just 8 out of 14 destroyers and frigates available for duty—compared to over 800 during the Navy's peak in 1945—the UK’s naval strength is at its lowest point since the destroyer programme began under Queen Victoria.The sharp reduction in operational ships has raised concerns about the nation’s security, with MPs warning that Britain is increasingly vulnerable to sea and air attacks.

