Researchers Map Ocean’s Abyssal Hills, Unlocking Insights Into Earth's Crust

Researchers from UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography have mapped over 200,000 abyssal hills using the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite.

Researchers from UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography have mapped over 200,000 abyssal hills using the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite. The satellite measures ocean height with centimeter-level precision by capturing reflections and tracking water fluctuations caused by variations in gravity, enabling more accurate ocean floor mapping.These hills, which cover over 70% of the ocean floor, form in mid-ocean ridges where magma creates new oceanic crust. The satellite has also identified thousands of seamounts up to 450 meters tall, which influence ocean current circulation. In previously underexplored regions such as Antarctica and the Canadian Arctic, researchers uncovered unusual structures linked to ancient rifting and plate movements.The Pentagon has expressed interest in the findings, as abyssal hills pose a navigational hazard for submarines, including nuclear-powered ones.

