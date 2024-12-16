https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/kyrgyz-president-accepts-prime-ministers-resignation-1121184027.html

Kyrgyz President Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Monday accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov due to his transition to another position, the press office of president Japarov said.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree relieving Akylbek Usenbekovich Japarov of his duties as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic due to his transition to another position," the statement read. Under Kyrgyz law, the prime minister's resignation does not trigger the dissolution of the cabinet. First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev will take over as acting prime minister. His nomination requires parliamentary approval. Akylbek Japarov's new role has not yet been disclosed. The 60-year-old has led Kyrgyzstan's government since 2021. During his tenure, the country experienced steady economic growth and significant reduction in poverty levels.

