Putin Holds Extended Meeting With Ministry of Defense
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds an extended meeting with the collegium of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds an extended meeting with the collegium of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).Top ministry officials will review the achievements of the Russian Armed Forces over the past year.The president is expected to discuss the progress of the special military operation and outline priorities for the development of Russia's army and navy in 2025.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
10:39 GMT 16.12.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's conflict with its opponents extends beyond the battlefield to all areas of public life, including culture, education and the economy.
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds an extended meeting with the collegium of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Top ministry officials will review the achievements of the Russian Armed Forces over the past year.
The president is expected to discuss the progress of the special military operation and outline priorities for the development of Russia's army and navy in 2025.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!