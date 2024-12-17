International
China Successfully Launches Four PIESAT-2 Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit
China Successfully Launches Four PIESAT-2 Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit
China successfully launched four PIESAT-2 Earth remote sensing satellites into orbit on Tuesday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.
The launch took place on Tuesday at 2:50 A.M. local time (18:50 GMT on Monday) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome, located in Shanxi Province in northern China, using the Changzheng-2D ("Long March") launch vehicle. This was the 553rd mission for the Changzheng launch vehicles.
China Successfully Launches Four PIESAT-2 Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit

09:03 GMT 17.12.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China successfully launched four PIESAT-2 Earth remote sensing satellites into orbit on Tuesday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.
The launch took place on Tuesday at 2:50 A.M. local time (18:50 GMT on Monday) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome, located in Shanxi Province in northern China, using the Changzheng-2D ("Long March") launch vehicle.
This was the 553rd mission for the Changzheng launch vehicles.
