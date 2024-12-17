https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/china-successfully-launches-four-piesat-2-earth-remote-sensing-satellites-into-orbit-1121195926.html
China Successfully Launches Four PIESAT-2 Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit
China Successfully Launches Four PIESAT-2 Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit
Sputnik International
China successfully launched four PIESAT-2 Earth remote sensing satellites into orbit on Tuesday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.
2024-12-17T09:03+0000
2024-12-17T09:03+0000
2024-12-17T09:03+0000
world
china
earth
china aerospace science and technology corporation (casc)
satellite
new satellites
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116576947_0:31:733:443_1920x0_80_0_0_67014411ede47ebceff4dab519dbd10d.jpg
The launch took place on Tuesday at 2:50 A.M. local time (18:50 GMT on Monday) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome, located in Shanxi Province in northern China, using the Changzheng-2D ("Long March") launch vehicle. This was the 553rd mission for the Changzheng launch vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/chinas-first-all-electric-propulsion-communication-satellite-becomes-fully-operational-1119391042.html
china
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116576947_0:0:733:550_1920x0_80_0_0_1414f00934e8085e5c113adf9780276d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china successfully launches, china aerospace science and technology corporation,piesat-2 earth remote sensing satellites
china successfully launches, china aerospace science and technology corporation,piesat-2 earth remote sensing satellites
China Successfully Launches Four PIESAT-2 Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China successfully launched four PIESAT-2 Earth remote sensing satellites into orbit on Tuesday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.
The launch took place on Tuesday at 2:50 A.M. local time (18:50 GMT on Monday) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome, located in Shanxi Province in northern China, using the Changzheng-2D ("Long March") launch vehicle
.
This was the 553rd mission for the Changzheng launch vehicles.