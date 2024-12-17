https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/china-successfully-launches-four-piesat-2-earth-remote-sensing-satellites-into-orbit-1121195926.html

China Successfully Launches Four PIESAT-2 Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit

China successfully launched four PIESAT-2 Earth remote sensing satellites into orbit on Tuesday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.

The launch took place on Tuesday at 2:50 A.M. local time (18:50 GMT on Monday) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome, located in Shanxi Province in northern China, using the Changzheng-2D ("Long March") launch vehicle. This was the 553rd mission for the Changzheng launch vehicles.

