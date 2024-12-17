https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/us-chip-suppression-wont-stop-chinese-industries-development-will-only-make-them-stronger-1121196075.html

US Chip Suppression Won’t Stop Chinese Industries’ Development, Will Only Make Them Stronger

US Chip Suppression Won’t Stop Chinese Industries’ Development, Will Only Make Them Stronger

Sputnik International

Recently, one day after the US announced yet another round of restrictions on chip sales to Chinese firms, four Chinese industry associations, including the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) and the Internet Society of China (ISC), issued firmly worded statements declaring that US chip products are no longer safe and reliable.

2024-12-17T09:55+0000

2024-12-17T09:55+0000

2024-12-17T09:55+0000

world

china

us

business

chip

chips

chipmaker

trade

export

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111991456_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ccbfef9c0d67496bb943c3da0664cc8.jpg

Behind the strongly-worded statements are the profound indignation among Chinese industries over the US government's relentless campaign to target an ever-growing number of Chinese companies, and the determination to ensure safe and reliable chip supplies for relevant Chinese industries, according to Wei Shaojun, vice chairman of the CSIA. In the statement on December 3, the CSIA blasted the US government's latest move of adding more than 140 Chinese firms to its so-called Entity List, saying the US arbitrary export control measures against Chinese firms have affected the stable supply of US chip products.Also making the same determination are three other Chinese industry associations that represent the main buyers of chips - the ISC, the China Association of Communications Enterprises, and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Relevant Chinese ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce, also slammed the US move and vowed to take "necessary" measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.China's Innovation EdgeThe statements from the Chinese industry associations showed a "stronger-than-before attitude" and "they expressed our strong indignation," Tu Xinquan, dean of China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics and a consultant for the CSIA, told the Global Times.As the US government is bent on escalating the crackdown measures, "we must take some necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," Tu said, "we must accordingly encourage and support the purchase of reliable and safe products, whether they are made by Chinese companies or in other countries or regions." For domestic internet companies, they need to "promptly adjust their foreign cooperation and development strategies," Pei Wei, Deputy Secretary General of the ISC, told the Global Times in an interview. "They need to diversify the supply chain layout, especially for the procurement of key technologies and components, to reduce the reliance on a single source." Chinese internet companies should establish partnerships with chip manufacturers in countries and regions outside the US, strengthen support for domestic and locally produced chips, so as to diversify risks and enhance supply chain security and stability, Pei further noted. Wei also urged support for reliable chip supplies in the face of the US' relentless crackdown campaign. "We call on the Chinese government to support the stable development of reliable semiconductor suppliers; we also call on semiconductor companies in relevant countries and regions to strive to become reliable semiconductor industry suppliers," he said. "Suppression will not stop us from development. Chinese industries will become stronger and more confident in our development." Broader Cooperation NeededIn response to the US' government's relentless crackdown campaign, Chinese industries should also remain open for cooperation with their foreign counterparts, the leaders of the industries also said. Tu noted that it is the US government's policies, not US companies, that make US chip products unsafe and unreliable. "The restrictions are on exports, so they are actually restrictions on US companies," he said. Pei of the ISC also called for principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results for international cooperation. "Chinese and foreign industries can conduct deep cooperation in areas such as research and development, market exploration and talent training to share the development results," Pei said.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/china-slams-us-latest-chip-curbs-vowing-resolute-measures-to-defend-chinese-firms-legal-interests-1121079991.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us announced yet another round of restrictions on chip sales, chinese firms, china semiconductor industry association