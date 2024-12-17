International
General Igor Kirillov and His Assistant Killed in Moscow Blast
The US State Department has approved a $300 million sale of an improvement program for KDX-II Class destroyers, which are in service with South Korea, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
" The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of KDX-II Class Destroyers Product Improvement Program and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $300 million," the agency said in a statement on Monday. The statement added that under the contract, Seoul intends to purchase advanced fire control systems, updated direct weapon guidance software, personnel training and training equipment, as well as engineering, technical, and logistics services. The potential sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by improving the security of a major ally, the statement read.
US State Department Approves $300Mln Sale of Destroyer Upgrade Program to S. Korea

05:12 GMT 17.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US State Department has approved a $300 million sale of an improvement program for KDX-II Class destroyers, which are in service with South Korea, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
" The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of KDX-II Class Destroyers Product Improvement Program and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $300 million," the agency said in a statement on Monday.
The statement added that under the contract, Seoul intends to purchase advanced fire control systems, updated direct weapon guidance software, personnel training and training equipment, as well as engineering, technical, and logistics services.
The potential sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by improving the security of a major ally, the statement read.
