https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/main-locations-of-unidentified-drone-sightings-in-us-1121210461.html

Main Locations of Unidentified Drone Sightings in US

Main Locations of Unidentified Drone Sightings in US

Sputnik International

Since mid-November, multiple drone sightings have been reported in the East Coast states of New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Florida.

2024-12-19T12:14+0000

2024-12-19T12:14+0000

2024-12-19T12:14+0000

multimedia

infographic

us

new jersey

new york

florida

drone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209953_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_57b825ce86ae0bdf104a4c6808cea64a.png

Multiple unidentified drones have been spotted flying over residential neighborhoods, restricted areas and critical infrastructure in several US regions in recent weeks.Drones have been observed in at least six states — New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio.The first complaints about the drones came on November 18, when they were observed near Morris County, New Jersey, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.Drones have since been sighted every night, said Republican Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, a member of the New Jersey General Assembly. Some residents even reported seeing groups of drones.Sightings have also been reported near military airfields in the UK and Germany, many of them used by the US Air Force.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing where the unidentified drones have been spotted:

new jersey

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unidentified drone sightings in us, multiple drone sightings