Main Locations of Unidentified Drone Sightings in US
Since mid-November, multiple drone sightings have been reported in the East Coast states of New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Florida.
Multiple unidentified drones have been spotted flying over residential neighborhoods, restricted areas and critical infrastructure in several US regions in recent weeks.Drones have been observed in at least six states — New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio.The first complaints about the drones came on November 18, when they were observed near Morris County, New Jersey, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.Drones have since been sighted every night, said Republican Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, a member of the New Jersey General Assembly. Some residents even reported seeing groups of drones.Sightings have also been reported near military airfields in the UK and Germany, many of them used by the US Air Force.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing where the unidentified drones have been spotted:
Multiple unidentified drones have been spotted flying over residential neighborhoods, restricted areas and critical infrastructure in several US regions in recent weeks.
Drones have been observed in at least six states — New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio.
The first complaints about the drones came on November 18, when they were observed near Morris County, New Jersey, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.
Drones have since been sighted every night, said Republican Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, a member of the New Jersey General Assembly. Some residents even reported seeing groups of drones.
Sightings have also been reported near military airfields in the UK and Germany, many of them used by the US Air Force.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing where the unidentified drones have been spotted: