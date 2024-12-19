https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/putin-holds-2024-year-end-presser-and-annual-qa-session-in-moscow-1121205529.html

Putin Holds 2024 Year-End Presser And Annual Q&A Session in Moscow

Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin proceeds with his major annual press event, combined with a live TV special "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin".

Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds his major annual press event, combined with a live 'Direct Line With Vladimir Putin' TV special.The twin events are among the most anticipated of the year, as the President addresses a number of pressing social, political and economic issues at the domestic and global levels.More than 1.6 million people have contacted the program's call center so far. The most pressing questions Russian citizens asked were about housing, health care, transportation and road conditions.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

