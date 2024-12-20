Europe, US Spent 'Dreadful' $322.2Bln on Ukraine - Orban

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/europe-us-spent-dreadful-3222bln-on-ukraine---orban-1121222448.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe and the United States have spent a total of 310 billion euros ($322.2 billion) on Ukraine, a "dreadful" amount, that could have been invested in European economy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"During talks with the Americans, I received data from it that Europe and the United States have spent a total of 310 billion euros on Ukraine so far. This is a huge amount, just a dreadful amount," Orban told Hungary’s Kossuth radio.
These funds could "do wonders" if they were invested in the European economy, Orban said, adding that they could have been used to reduce energy prices, accelerate economic growth in Europe, reduce the flow of illegal migrants from the Sahel, or develop the European defense industry.