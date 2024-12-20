https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/fighting-between-turkiye-backed-syrian-forces-and-kurds-will-increase---expert-1121224772.html

Fighting Between Turkiye-Backed Syrian Forces and Kurds Will Increase - Expert

Fighting Between Turkiye-Backed Syrian Forces and Kurds Will Increase - Expert

Sputnik International

The US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has vowed to resist the advance of Turkiye and Ankara-backed Syrian militant groups in Kobani, as quoted by Reuters, after a Turkish defense official rejected a US-brokered ceasefire deal with the Kurds.

2024-12-20T17:51+0000

2024-12-20T17:51+0000

2024-12-20T17:56+0000

world

opinion

bashar al-assad

syria

turkiye

ankara

syrian democratic forces (sdf)

kurdish people's protection units (ypg)

kurds

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106168/04/1061680472_0:238:2796:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_ffca475d1e8e681159eb7b3f2d7b897b.jpg

"Fighting between Turkish groups and the Turkish army on one side and the Kurds on the other side will not subside. On the contrary, it will increase," Sonia Mansour Robaey, Middle East observer and analyst, told Sputnik. Earlier, commander of the Syrian Kurdish-led forces Mazloum Abdi proposed creating a demilitarized zone in the Syrian town of Kobani, located on the Turkish border, under US supervision. Abdi also admitted the presence of non-Syrian Kurdish fighters in the region, vowing that they would leave if the truce were to be established. Abdi had two goals, according to Robaey: She noted that it was clear from the start that Ankara would not accept the Kurdish proposal. Turks consider the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the SDF, to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara. Meanwhile, the US doesn't seem interested in maintaining any demilitarized zone in Syria, given that the SDF's role of depriving Bashar al-Assad's Syria of its oil and gas reserves has de facto been accomplished, according to the pundit. *terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/syrian-kurds-between-a-rock-and-a-hard-place-1121201122.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/is-kurdish-proposed-demilitarized-zone-in-northern-syria-possible-1121207519.html

syria

turkiye

ankara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

kurdish people's protection units, ypg, turkiye, kobani, ceasefire in manbij, turkiye's advance on kobani, kurdistan workers party, northern syria, pro-turkish syrian fighters, syrian democratic forces, sdf