Putin Chairs State Council Meeting

The discussion will be centered about demographic policy and sum up the results of Year of the Family in Russia

Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the State Council. The president will sum up the results of 2024 - which was dubbed the Year of the Family in Russia - and discuss measures to be taken to improve Russian demographics, as well as the promotion of family values, with high-ranking officials.The members of the council will debate the best national and regional practices and look for ways to boost the prestige of large families. Earlier, Putin explained in his 2024 New Year address to the nation that “a true big family is undoubtedly a family in which children grow up, where there is attention, warmth, and care for parents, where there is love and respect for each other. It is this kind of family bond across generations that nurtures love for the Motherland and loyalty to the country."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

