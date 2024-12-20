https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/ukraine-strikes-town-of-rylsk-in-russias-kursk-region-with-missiles--1121222909.html

Ukraine Strikes Town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Region with Missiles

Ukraine Strikes Town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Region with Missiles

Sputnik International

Ukraine army launched a missile strike on the city of Rylsk in the Kursk region, as reported by Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein on his Telegram channel.

2024-12-20T13:44+0000

2024-12-20T13:44+0000

2024-12-20T15:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111992307_0:1:896:505_1920x0_80_0_0_57862dc4be792444ba14117425b03ba6.png

Ukraine army launched a missile strike on the city of Rylsk in the Kursk region, as reported by Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein on his Telegram channel.According to him, the Acting Chairman of the Government of the Kursk Region and his deputies have been dispatched to the scene.Local authorities have reported approximately 15 missile impacts, resulting in casualties.Russian Investigators Open Terrorist Attack Case Over Kiev Strikes on Russia's RylskThe Russian Investigative Committee said Friday that it has opened a criminal case on terrorist attack charges over the Ukrainian strikes on the city of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Region."On this fact, the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on the signs of a crime under point B, part three of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code [terrorist act]," the statement said.According to the preliminary information, there are dead and injured in the attack, the statement said, adding that the exact number is being established.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine teror attacks, ukraine terrorism, ukraine attacks on civillians, ukraine conflict, ukraine deliberate attacks civillians