Ukraine Strikes Town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Region with Missiles
Ukraine army launched a missile strike on the city of Rylsk in the Kursk region, as reported by Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein on his Telegram channel.
According to him, the Acting Chairman of the Government of the Kursk Region and his deputies have been dispatched to the scene.Local authorities have reported approximately 15 missile impacts, resulting in casualties.Russian Investigators Open Terrorist Attack Case Over Kiev Strikes on Russia's RylskThe Russian Investigative Committee said Friday that it has opened a criminal case on terrorist attack charges over the Ukrainian strikes on the city of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Region."On this fact, the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on the signs of a crime under point B, part three of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code [terrorist act]," the statement said.According to the preliminary information, there are dead and injured in the attack, the statement said, adding that the exact number is being established.
"The AFU has carried out a missile strike on the city of Rylsk. Ukrainian nationalists deliberately target civilian and social infrastructure. I am currently in Moscow attending a State Council meeting. Immediately after its conclusion, I will head towards Rylsk," Khinshtein stated.
According to him, the Acting Chairman of the Government of the Kursk Region and his deputies have been dispatched to the scene.
Local authorities have reported approximately 15 missile impacts, resulting in casualties.
Russian Investigators Open Terrorist Attack Case Over Kiev Strikes on Russia's Rylsk
The Russian Investigative Committee said Friday that it has opened a criminal case on terrorist attack charges over the Ukrainian strikes on the city of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Region.
"On this fact, the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on the signs of a crime under point B, part three of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code [terrorist act]," the statement said.
According to the preliminary information, there are dead and injured in the attack, the statement said, adding that the exact number is being established.