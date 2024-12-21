Biden Signs Temporary Budget Bill, Ending Formal US Government Shutdown

International
US President Biden has signed a temporary budget bill, ending the formal US government shutdown, the White House said on Saturday.
"On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the President signed into law … which provides fiscal year 2025 appropriations to Federal agencies through March 14, 2025," the White House said in a statement. The upper chamber of the US Congress has belatedly supported a bill for a temporary extension of federal government funding, allowing a shutdown. However, the suspension of the work of the US federal government was merely formal due to the weekend. A shutdown would have entered its full phase on Monday. By the March 14 funding deadline, a new US administration under President Donald Trump will be in power. The new bill "provides disaster relief appropriations and economic assistance to farmers; extends the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018; and extends several expiring authorities," the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has signed a temporary budget bill, ending the formal US government shutdown, the White House said on Saturday.
"On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the President signed into law … which provides fiscal year 2025 appropriations to Federal agencies through March 14, 2025," the White House said in a statement.
The upper chamber of the US Congress has belatedly supported a bill for a temporary extension of federal government funding, allowing a shutdown. However, the suspension of the work of the US federal government was merely formal due to the weekend. A shutdown would have entered its full phase on Monday.
By the March 14 funding deadline, a new US administration under President Donald Trump will be in power.
The new bill "provides disaster relief appropriations and economic assistance to farmers; extends the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018; and extends several expiring authorities," the statement said.
