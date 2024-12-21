https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/biden-signs-temporary-budget-bill-ending-formal-us-government-shutdown--1121230765.html

Biden Signs Temporary Budget Bill, Ending Formal US Government Shutdown

Biden Signs Temporary Budget Bill, Ending Formal US Government Shutdown

Sputnik International

US President Biden has signed a temporary budget bill, ending the formal US government shutdown, the White House said on Saturday.

2024-12-21T16:43+0000

2024-12-21T16:43+0000

2024-12-21T16:43+0000

americas

joe biden

us congress

white house

government shutdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120770086_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af816caae45176f1630e278ee8667ff5.jpg

"On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the President signed into law … which provides fiscal year 2025 appropriations to Federal agencies through March 14, 2025," the White House said in a statement. The upper chamber of the US Congress has belatedly supported a bill for a temporary extension of federal government funding, allowing a shutdown. However, the suspension of the work of the US federal government was merely formal due to the weekend. A shutdown would have entered its full phase on Monday. By the March 14 funding deadline, a new US administration under President Donald Trump will be in power. The new bill "provides disaster relief appropriations and economic assistance to farmers; extends the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018; and extends several expiring authorities," the statement said.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us government shutdown, biden signs temporary budget bill