https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/biden-signs-temporary-budget-bill-ending-formal-us-government-shutdown--1121230765.html
Biden Signs Temporary Budget Bill, Ending Formal US Government Shutdown
Biden Signs Temporary Budget Bill, Ending Formal US Government Shutdown
Sputnik International
US President Biden has signed a temporary budget bill, ending the formal US government shutdown, the White House said on Saturday.
2024-12-21T16:43+0000
2024-12-21T16:43+0000
2024-12-21T16:43+0000
americas
joe biden
us congress
white house
government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120770086_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af816caae45176f1630e278ee8667ff5.jpg
"On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the President signed into law … which provides fiscal year 2025 appropriations to Federal agencies through March 14, 2025," the White House said in a statement. The upper chamber of the US Congress has belatedly supported a bill for a temporary extension of federal government funding, allowing a shutdown. However, the suspension of the work of the US federal government was merely formal due to the weekend. A shutdown would have entered its full phase on Monday. By the March 14 funding deadline, a new US administration under President Donald Trump will be in power. The new bill "provides disaster relief appropriations and economic assistance to farmers; extends the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018; and extends several expiring authorities," the statement said.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120770086_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b390c69ef7a4c6c8ceb156a9b9ab596c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us government shutdown, biden signs temporary budget bill
us government shutdown, biden signs temporary budget bill
Biden Signs Temporary Budget Bill, Ending Formal US Government Shutdown
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has signed a temporary budget bill, ending the formal US government shutdown, the White House said on Saturday.
"On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the President signed into law … which provides fiscal year 2025 appropriations to Federal agencies through March 14, 2025," the White House said in a statement.
The upper chamber of the US Congress has belatedly supported a bill for a temporary extension of federal government funding, allowing a shutdown. However, the suspension of the work of the US federal government was merely formal due to the weekend. A shutdown would have entered its full phase on Monday.
By the March 14 funding deadline, a new US administration under President Donald Trump will be in power.
The new bill "provides disaster relief appropriations and economic assistance to farmers; extends the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018; and extends several expiring authorities," the statement said.