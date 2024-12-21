https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/chinese-military-calls-us-biggest-threat-to-global-security-after-alarmist-pentagon-report-1121228324.html

Chinese Military Calls US Biggest Threat to Global Security After Alarmist Pentagon Report

The Chinese Defense Ministry on Saturday denounced the Pentagon's recent report on China's rapid military development, saying that the United States itself had an increasingly confrontational military strategy that was turning it into the biggest threat to global security.

"The evidence shows that the US military strategy is becoming increasingly confrontational, offensive and adventurous. The US, addicted to war, has become the biggest destroyer of the international order and the biggest threat to global security," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on WeChat. Zhang accused the US of taking advantage of its military superiority to "preserve its unipolar hegemony, carry out forced power changes and provoke 'color revolutions.'" The Chinese defense spokesman pointed to Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan as examples of how US military interventions have led to humanitarian disasters and hundreds of thousands of deaths. The US Department of Defense released on December 18 the congressionally mandated report, which alleged that China presented "a significant, persistent cyber-enabled espionage and attack threat." It claimed that China's stockpile of operational nuclear warheads surpassed 600 as of mid-2024 and was projected to top 1,000 by 2030. China is believed to be rapidly expanding its nuclear forces amid an intensifying strategic competition with the United States. At the same time, the Pentagon said it remained committed to maintaining open lines of communication with China to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict.

