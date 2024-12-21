https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/death-toll-from-terrorist-attack-in-germanys-magdeburg-rises-to-5-1121228693.html
Death Toll From Terrorist Attack in Germany's Magdeburg Rises to 5
The death toll from the terrorist attack in the German city of Magdeburg, when a car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market, has risen to 5
He added that more than 200 people had suffered injuries. On Friday evening, Germany's media reported that a car had rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Saxony-Anhalt Minister-President Reiner Haseloff said earlier on Saturday that two people had died, one of whom was a small child. Police suspect that the driver was a 50-year-old Saudi man acting alone. The local newspaper reported that the suspect had been recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and had a residence permit in Germany.
"We have five people killed and more than 200 injured, with many seriously injured," Haseloff told a press conference at the scene of the attack.
On Friday evening, Germany's media reported that a car had rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Saxony-Anhalt Minister-President Reiner Haseloff said earlier on Saturday that two people had died, one of whom was a small child. Police suspect that the driver was a 50-year-old Saudi man acting alone.
The local newspaper reported that the suspect had been recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and had a residence permit in Germany.