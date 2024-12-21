International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/death-toll-from-terrorist-attack-in-germanys-magdeburg-rises-to-5-1121228693.html
Death Toll From Terrorist Attack in Germany's Magdeburg Rises to 5
Death Toll From Terrorist Attack in Germany's Magdeburg Rises to 5
Sputnik International
The death toll from the terrorist attack in the German city of Magdeburg, when a car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market, has risen to 5
2024-12-21T13:11+0000
2024-12-21T13:11+0000
world
germany
magdeburg
saxony-anhalt
terror attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_579c8757244eeae0bcd2b6508b23a4e7.jpg
He added that more than 200 people had suffered injuries. On Friday evening, Germany's media reported that a car had rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Saxony-Anhalt Minister-President Reiner Haseloff said earlier on Saturday that two people had died, one of whom was a small child. Police suspect that the driver was a 50-year-old Saudi man acting alone. The local newspaper reported that the suspect had been recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and had a residence permit in Germany.
germany
magdeburg
saxony-anhalt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_bdf2b70e28796915190ccd4ceac774ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, terrorism in germany, german terrorist attack, magdebourg attack, migrant terrorism
germany, terrorism in germany, german terrorist attack, magdebourg attack, migrant terrorism

Death Toll From Terrorist Attack in Germany's Magdeburg Rises to 5

13:11 GMT 21.12.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße / German police car
German police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the terrorist attack in the German city of Magdeburg, when a car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market, has risen to 5, the minister-president of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, said, confirming media reports about number of casualties.
He added that more than 200 people had suffered injuries.
"We have five people killed and more than 200 injured, with many seriously injured," Haseloff told a press conference at the scene of the attack.
On Friday evening, Germany's media reported that a car had rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Saxony-Anhalt Minister-President Reiner Haseloff said earlier on Saturday that two people had died, one of whom was a small child. Police suspect that the driver was a 50-year-old Saudi man acting alone.
The local newspaper reported that the suspect had been recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and had a residence permit in Germany.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала