https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/does-israel-really-dictate-us-policies-in-middle-east-1121230919.html

Does Israel Really Dictate US Policies in Middle East?

The US may be eager to leave Syria after the latter was neutralized as “an important pillar in the Axis of Resistance” and became vulnerable to the Israeli land grab, Middle East observer and analyst Sonia Mansour tells Sputnik.

2024-12-21T18:04+0000

2024-12-21T18:04+0000

2024-12-21T18:04+0000

analysis

syria

israel

european union (eu)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121132060_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_87e510481dce04c13bc9c1be55d1c037.jpg

The US may be eager to leave Syria after the latter was neutralized as “an important pillar in the Axis of Resistance” and became vulnerable to the Israeli land grab, Middle East observer and analyst Sonia Mansour tells Sputnik.Syria’s future both as a country and as a society, along with its territorial integrity, is of no concern to Washington “as long as Israel's goals are fulfilled.”For it's part, the EU’s goals in Syria align with those of the US, Mansour notes, albeit with one small caveat: Brussels also “hopes to stem the flow of refugees from the region.”If the Gaza war proved something, it is that the interests of the United States and Israel in the region are now indistinguishable, and whatever interests Israel might have, it decides the means, while the US approves and engages to fulfill Israel’s goals,” says Mansour.Whereas previously the United States’ goals in West Asia were mostly related to energy, now the US merely wants to ensure Israel’s dominant status in the region.“Energy no longer dictates US policies in the region, only Israel does,” Mansour says.

syria

israel

us middle east policies, us israel relations, us syria relations