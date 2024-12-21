https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/drone-attack-on-russias-kazan-results-in-no-casualties-so-far-1121226615.html
Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far
Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far
Sputnik International
The Russian city of Kazan in Tatarstan was attacked by eight drones on Saturday, including one that hit an industrial facility and six that hit residential buildings, with no casualties recorded so far, the office of Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov said.
2024-12-21T07:49+0000
2024-12-21T07:49+0000
2024-12-21T07:49+0000
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukraine crisis
tatarstan
terror
terrorist state
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/15/1121226684_0:22:538:325_1920x0_80_0_0_0ebc5c529521368bb6751feec304591a.png
"According to latest information reported from the field to Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, there have been eight drone strikes so far, including one on an industrial facility, one above the river and six in a residential area. As far as we know at the moment, nobody was killed or injured. Workers at industrial facilities have been evacuated and sheltered," the statement read.
tatarstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/15/1121226684_0:0:538:404_1920x0_80_0_0_8f37126a4288cfecb57339d536407b0d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine drone attacks on russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine drones, drone warfare
ukraine drone attacks on russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine drones, drone warfare
Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian city of Kazan in Tatarstan was attacked by eight drones on Saturday, including one that hit an industrial facility and six that hit residential buildings, with no casualties recorded so far, the office of Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov said.
"According to latest information reported from the field to Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, there have been eight drone strikes so far, including one on an industrial facility, one above the river and six in a residential area. As far as we know at the moment, nobody was killed or injured. Workers at industrial facilities have been evacuated and sheltered," the statement read.