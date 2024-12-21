https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/drone-attack-on-russias-kazan-results-in-no-casualties-so-far-1121226615.html

Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far

Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far

Sputnik International

The Russian city of Kazan in Tatarstan was attacked by eight drones on Saturday, including one that hit an industrial facility and six that hit residential buildings, with no casualties recorded so far, the office of Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov said.

2024-12-21T07:49+0000

2024-12-21T07:49+0000

2024-12-21T07:49+0000

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

ukraine crisis

tatarstan

terror

terrorist state

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/15/1121226684_0:22:538:325_1920x0_80_0_0_0ebc5c529521368bb6751feec304591a.png

"According to latest information reported from the field to Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, there have been eight drone strikes so far, including one on an industrial facility, one above the river and six in a residential area. As far as we know at the moment, nobody was killed or injured. Workers at industrial facilities have been evacuated and sheltered," the statement read.

tatarstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine drone attacks on russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine drones, drone warfare