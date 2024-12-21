International
Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far
Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far
The Russian city of Kazan in Tatarstan was attacked by eight drones on Saturday, including one that hit an industrial facility and six that hit residential buildings, with no casualties recorded so far, the office of Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov said.
"According to latest information reported from the field to Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, there have been eight drone strikes so far, including one on an industrial facility, one above the river and six in a residential area. As far as we know at the moment, nobody was killed or injured. Workers at industrial facilities have been evacuated and sheltered," the statement read.
Drone Attack on Russia's Kazan Results in No Casualties So Far

07:49 GMT 21.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian city of Kazan in Tatarstan was attacked by eight drones on Saturday, including one that hit an industrial facility and six that hit residential buildings, with no casualties recorded so far, the office of Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov said.
"According to latest information reported from the field to Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, there have been eight drone strikes so far, including one on an industrial facility, one above the river and six in a residential area. As far as we know at the moment, nobody was killed or injured. Workers at industrial facilities have been evacuated and sheltered," the statement read.
