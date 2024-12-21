https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/rudeness-and-blackmail-how-ukraine-treats-slovakia-1121231149.html
Rudeness and Blackmail: How Ukraine Treats Slovakia
Rudeness and Blackmail: How Ukraine Treats Slovakia
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently warned Kiev that a serious conflict may erupt if it were to sever the transit of Russian natural gas to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory.
2024-12-21T18:54+0000
2024-12-21T18:54+0000
2024-12-21T18:54+0000
analysis
ukraine
slovakia
volodymyr zelensky
robert fico
natural gas
gas transit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101979/30/1019793029_0:523:4788:3216_1920x0_80_0_0_06ff37a7621b9849206afd132e501011.jpg
Eastern European countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria would be the ones to suffer from Ukraine cutting off the transit of Russian gas as they depend on it the most, says political observer and former Slovak MP Peter Marcek.Natural gas supply via Croatia or Germany would be more expensive for Slovakia, Hungary and Austria which are located far from the sea, he notes.Volodymyr Zelensky offering Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico €500 million of Russian frozen assets in exchange for Slovakia backing Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership is “100% blackmail”, Marcek says, pointing at the nature of this attempted payoff.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s treatment of Slovakia is nothing short of rude, he complains: while Slovakia keeps supplying Ukraine with electricity, Ukraine has no qualms about cutting the flow of Russian natural gas to Slovakia.If cut off from Russian natural gas by Ukraine, Slovakia would have to seek an alternative supply of natural gas, Marcek suggests, noting that importing gas from other countries would be more expensive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/hungary-proposing-russia-ukraine-to-preserve-gas-transit-by-changing-owner--orban-1121228458.html
ukraine
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101979/30/1019793029_500:0:4788:3216_1920x0_80_0_0_54fe3739375cb51eea452b9a5c4c71f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine slovakia gas transit, slovakia natural gas imports
ukraine slovakia gas transit, slovakia natural gas imports
Rudeness and Blackmail: How Ukraine Treats Slovakia
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently warned Kiev that a serious conflict may erupt if it were to sever the transit of Russian natural gas to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory.
Eastern European countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria would be the ones to suffer from Ukraine cutting off the transit of Russian gas as they depend on it the most, says political observer and former Slovak MP Peter Marcek.
Natural gas supply via Croatia or Germany would be more expensive for Slovakia, Hungary and Austria which are located far from the sea, he notes.
Volodymyr Zelensky offering Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico €500 million of Russian frozen assets in exchange for Slovakia backing Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership is “100% blackmail”, Marcek says, pointing at the nature of this attempted payoff.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s treatment of Slovakia is nothing short of rude, he complains: while Slovakia keeps supplying Ukraine with electricity, Ukraine has no qualms about cutting the flow of Russian natural gas to Slovakia.
If cut off from Russian natural gas by Ukraine, Slovakia would have to seek an alternative supply of natural gas, Marcek suggests, noting that importing gas from other countries would be more expensive.