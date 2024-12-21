International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/rudeness-and-blackmail-how-ukraine-treats-slovakia-1121231149.html
Rudeness and Blackmail: How Ukraine Treats Slovakia
Rudeness and Blackmail: How Ukraine Treats Slovakia
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently warned Kiev that a serious conflict may erupt if it were to sever the transit of Russian natural gas to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory.
2024-12-21T18:54+0000
2024-12-21T18:54+0000
analysis
ukraine
slovakia
volodymyr zelensky
robert fico
natural gas
gas transit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101979/30/1019793029_0:523:4788:3216_1920x0_80_0_0_06ff37a7621b9849206afd132e501011.jpg
Eastern European countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria would be the ones to suffer from Ukraine cutting off the transit of Russian gas as they depend on it the most, says political observer and former Slovak MP Peter Marcek.Natural gas supply via Croatia or Germany would be more expensive for Slovakia, Hungary and Austria which are located far from the sea, he notes.Volodymyr Zelensky offering Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico €500 million of Russian frozen assets in exchange for Slovakia backing Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership is “100% blackmail”, Marcek says, pointing at the nature of this attempted payoff.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s treatment of Slovakia is nothing short of rude, he complains: while Slovakia keeps supplying Ukraine with electricity, Ukraine has no qualms about cutting the flow of Russian natural gas to Slovakia.If cut off from Russian natural gas by Ukraine, Slovakia would have to seek an alternative supply of natural gas, Marcek suggests, noting that importing gas from other countries would be more expensive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/hungary-proposing-russia-ukraine-to-preserve-gas-transit-by-changing-owner--orban-1121228458.html
ukraine
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101979/30/1019793029_500:0:4788:3216_1920x0_80_0_0_54fe3739375cb51eea452b9a5c4c71f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine slovakia gas transit, slovakia natural gas imports
ukraine slovakia gas transit, slovakia natural gas imports

Rudeness and Blackmail: How Ukraine Treats Slovakia

18:54 GMT 21.12.2024
© AP Photo / Sergei ChuzavkovGas pipeline station workers passing the gas pressure engines in Zakarpattia region, Western Ukraine
Gas pipeline station workers passing the gas pressure engines in Zakarpattia region, Western Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2024
© AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
Subscribe
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently warned Kiev that a serious conflict may erupt if it were to sever the transit of Russian natural gas to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory.
Eastern European countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria would be the ones to suffer from Ukraine cutting off the transit of Russian gas as they depend on it the most, says political observer and former Slovak MP Peter Marcek.
Natural gas supply via Croatia or Germany would be more expensive for Slovakia, Hungary and Austria which are located far from the sea, he notes.
Volodymyr Zelensky offering Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico €500 million of Russian frozen assets in exchange for Slovakia backing Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership is “100% blackmail”, Marcek says, pointing at the nature of this attempted payoff.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2024
World
Hungary Proposing Russia, Ukraine to Preserve Gas Transit by Changing Owner – Orban
11:59 GMT
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s treatment of Slovakia is nothing short of rude, he complains: while Slovakia keeps supplying Ukraine with electricity, Ukraine has no qualms about cutting the flow of Russian natural gas to Slovakia.
If cut off from Russian natural gas by Ukraine, Slovakia would have to seek an alternative supply of natural gas, Marcek suggests, noting that importing gas from other countries would be more expensive.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала