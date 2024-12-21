https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-facilities-1121227271.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities
Sputnik International
Russian aviation and artillery has destroyed energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian military industrial complex enterprises and the infrastructure of military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
2024-12-21T10:10+0000
2024-12-21T10:10+0000
2024-12-21T10:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_0:0:2237:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_468229c4b97280321bb3d4838cb500e7.jpg
Russian aviation and artillery has destroyed energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian military industrial complex enterprises and the infrastructure of military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.The ministry also noted that eight US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 89 drones of aircraft type had been shot down by Russian air defense systems.Russia's Yug battle group has taken control over the settlement of Ostrovskogo (also known as Kostiantynopolske) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense added. The ministry also said that the South battle group had eliminated 285 Ukrainian fighters over the past day.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_389:0:2221:1374_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb91257705b92dfa0efd1658016413d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation.
Russian aviation and artillery has destroyed energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian military industrial complex enterprises and the infrastructure of military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
"Operational and tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian armed forces have targeted energy facilities that support the operation of enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the infrastructure of military airfields, storage facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles, and concentrations of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian armed forces in 147 locations," the statement read.
The ministry also noted that eight US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 89 drones of aircraft type had been shot down by Russian air defense systems.
Russia's Yug battle group has taken control over the settlement of Ostrovskogo (also known as Kostiantynopolske) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense added.
"As a result of the resolute actions of the units of the Southern military group, the settlement of Ostrovskogo in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement read.
The ministry also said that the South battle group had eliminated 285 Ukrainian fighters over the past day.
"The enemy's casualties have amounted to up to 285 fighters; two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one US-made 105-mm M119 howitzer and five field ammunition depots have been destroyed," the statement notes.