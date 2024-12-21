https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-facilities-1121227271.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex Facilities

Sputnik International

Russian aviation and artillery has destroyed energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian military industrial complex enterprises and the infrastructure of military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

2024-12-21T10:10+0000

2024-12-21T10:10+0000

2024-12-21T10:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_0:0:2237:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_468229c4b97280321bb3d4838cb500e7.jpg

Russian aviation and artillery has destroyed energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian military industrial complex enterprises and the infrastructure of military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.The ministry also noted that eight US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 89 drones of aircraft type had been shot down by Russian air defense systems.Russia's Yug battle group has taken control over the settlement of Ostrovskogo (also known as Kostiantynopolske) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense added. The ministry also said that the South battle group had eliminated 285 Ukrainian fighters over the past day.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities