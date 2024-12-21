https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/watch-german-leopard-tank-get-taken-out-with-fpv-drone-strikes-1121230395.html
Watch German Leopard Tank Get Taken Out With FPV Drone Strikes
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have once again helped confirm that expensive Western military equipment can easily be destroyed by much cheaper explosive contraptions.
Yet another German Leopard tank, a weapon that was supposed to be a game changer and help Kiev prevail over Russia on the battlefield, has met an inglorious end in the Kharkov region.Instead of perishing in a valiant last stand, this product of the German military-industrial complex was taken out via first-person view drone strikes, its demise being more akin to an execution rather than a fight.
