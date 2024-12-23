https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/business-as-usual-us-pursues-research-linked-to-weapons-of-mass-destruction-1121247683.html
Business as Usual: US Pursues Research Linked to Weapons of Mass Destruction
Business as Usual: US Pursues Research Linked to Weapons of Mass Destruction
Sputnik International
The US government plans to spend nearly $35.9 million over the next four years on research related to weapons of mass destruction, quietly slipping this information into an otherwise bland online statement.
2024-12-23T18:00+0000
2024-12-23T18:00+0000
2024-12-23T18:05+0000
americas
us
us defense threat reduction agency (dtra)
weapons of mass destruction (wmd)
research
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081407806_0:149:1920:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_0457e6774d36684fe7415ff7ab3c87a8.jpg
The FY25-29 Strategic Trends Research Initiative Broad Agency Announcement invites “strategic research on challenges related to weapons of mass destruction (WMD) 5-10 years in the future,” aligning with the mission of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).The announcement paints a noble picture of DTRA’s focus on countering WMD threats and preparing for conflict involving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) adversaries.However, this is the same DTRA responsible for the so-called Biological Threat Reduction Program in Ukraine, which conveniently translated into operating a network of questionable biolabs accused of covert biowarfare research and conducting ethically dubious experiments on local populations.With that track record, one can only speculate what kind of “research” this new WMD initiative will fund.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081407806_42:0:1879:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_7465a046324be4cb350ac496ae0cb702.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us weapons of mass destruction, us defense threat reduction agency
us weapons of mass destruction, us defense threat reduction agency
Business as Usual: US Pursues Research Linked to Weapons of Mass Destruction
18:00 GMT 23.12.2024 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 23.12.2024)
The US government plans to spend nearly $35.9 million over the next four years on research related to weapons of mass destruction, quietly slipping this information into an otherwise bland online statement.
The FY25-29 Strategic Trends Research Initiative Broad Agency Announcement invites “strategic research on challenges related to weapons of mass destruction (WMD) 5-10 years in the future,” aligning with the mission of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).
The announcement paints a noble picture of DTRA’s focus on countering WMD threats and preparing for conflict involving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) adversaries.
However, this is the same DTRA responsible for the so-called Biological Threat Reduction Program in Ukraine, which conveniently translated into operating a network of questionable biolabs accused of covert biowarfare research and conducting ethically dubious experiments on local populations.
With that track record, one can only speculate what kind of “research” this new WMD initiative will fund.