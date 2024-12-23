https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/ex-mossad-agents-reveal-grisly-details-of-israeli-pager-terror-attack-against-hezbollah-1121246152.html

Ex-Mossad Agents Reveal Grisly Details of Israeli Pager Terror Attack Against Hezbollah

Ex-Mossad Agents Reveal Grisly Details of Israeli Pager Terror Attack Against Hezbollah

Sputnik International

Former members of the Israeli spy agency Mossad have recently revealed details of the exploding pagers plot that rocked Lebanon in September, both literally and figuratively speaking, on CBS News.

2024-12-23T16:37+0000

2024-12-23T16:37+0000

2024-12-23T16:51+0000

world

israel

lebanon

mossad

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120192211_0:1:2730:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_7d20651080c44762bd9c55aa48d39cd4.jpg

The plot aimed against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah involved gadgets that weren’t just booby trapped but were actually developed by Mossad itself.Booby-trapped pagers: Mossad developed pager-bombs designed to target only their users, causing injury to Hezbollah operatives without harming anyone nearby during detonation.Deceptive licensing deal: Through shell companies, Mossad tricked Taiwanese pager manufacturer Gold Apollo into a licensing partnership to ensure the devices could be sold to Hezbollah without raising suspicion.Fake ad campaign: To make the booby-trapped pagers appeared credible, Mossad staged a fake advertising campaign on YouTube, giving the product an air of legitimacy for its unsuspecting buyers.Non-lethal terror tactic: The operation aimed not to kill Hezbollah members but to instill fear and paranoia within their ranks, mirroring the methods of psychological warfare or even terrorism.

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon exploding pagers, israel hezbollah conflict