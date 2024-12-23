International
Netanyahu Says 'Some Progress' in Gaza Talks, Hostage Exchange Reached
Netanyahu Says 'Some Progress' in Gaza Talks, Hostage Exchange Reached
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that there has been some progress in the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages.
"Some progress has been made in hostage exchange talks, but it is not clear how long it will still take [to conclude a deal]," Netanyahu said during a parliament meeting.Over a year has passed since the first deal between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages, during which time the two sides have engaged in negotiations of varying intensity through intermediaries. In recent weeks, talks mediated in Cairo and Doha have intensified, with informed sources reporting progress.On October 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on southern Israeli settlements, over 250 individuals were taken hostage and brought to the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli data, around 100 hostages remain in Hamas custody, including those presumed dead.Through various operations and humanitarian efforts, 155 people have been returned from captivity, including deceased hostages whose remains were recovered from Gaza. The hostages, including women, children, and elderly individuals, have now been held for over 14 months. Among the captives are two individuals with Russian citizenship.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that there has been some progress in the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages.
"Some progress has been made in hostage exchange talks, but it is not clear how long it will still take [to conclude a deal]," Netanyahu said during a parliament meeting.
Over a year has passed since the first deal between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages, during which time the two sides have engaged in negotiations of varying intensity through intermediaries. In recent weeks, talks mediated in Cairo and Doha have intensified, with informed sources reporting progress.
On October 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on southern Israeli settlements, over 250 individuals were taken hostage and brought to the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli data, around 100 hostages remain in Hamas custody, including those presumed dead.
Through various operations and humanitarian efforts, 155 people have been returned from captivity, including deceased hostages whose remains were recovered from Gaza. The hostages, including women, children, and elderly individuals, have now been held for over 14 months. Among the captives are two individuals with Russian citizenship.
