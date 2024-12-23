https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/philippines-eyes-us-typhon-missile-systems-deal-1121241670.html
The Philippines is planning and negotiating the procurement of the US-made Typhon Mid-Range Capability missile system to protect the country's sovereignty within its exclusive economic zone, the commanding general of the Philippine army, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, said on Monday.
"Yes, there are plans [to buy Typhon systems], there are negotiations, because we see its feasibility and adaptability … One of our inputs is to be able to defend [our sovereignty] through this type of platform," Galido was quoted as saying by Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN during a briefing. The official added that the acquisition of a military platform usually takes at least two years after the Philippine Congress approves the budget, adding that he could not provide the exact number of missile systems the country expected to procure.
In April, the United States deployed the Typhon missile system in the Philippines as part of joint exercises between the two countries. In September, media reported that the US armed forces, contrary to China's demands, did not plan to remove the Typhon missile system from the Philippines in the near future. Philippine authorities later announced that the country's armed forces would be trained to operate the system.