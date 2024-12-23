https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/swedish-defense-firm-saab-says-receives-72mln-order-for-new-missiles-for-swedish-navy-1121246909.html
Swedish Defense Firm Saab Says Receives $72Mln Order for New Missiles for Swedish Navy
Swedish Defense Firm Saab Says Receives $72Mln Order for New Missiles for Swedish Navy
Sputnik International
Swedish defense manufacturer Saab said on Monday that it had received an order for new anti-ship missiles for the Swedish navy worth $72 million.
2024-12-23T14:51+0000
2024-12-23T14:51+0000
2024-12-23T17:31+0000
military
sweden
baltic sea
saab
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116531436_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_60a89527ba85b29860bec992e3e0650e.jpg
"Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration regarding the modernisation of Sweden’s coastal anti-ship missile capability. The total order value is SEK 800 million [$72.6 million] and deliveries will begin in 2026," the company said in a statement. Saab added that the contract included the supply of RBS15 Mk3 anti-ship missiles, which will replace the current RBS15 Mk2. "Sweden will receive a significant capability increase with an anti-ship missile featuring a more advanced target seeker, increased range and a larger warhead. RBS15 is specifically developed for the complex environment and harsh weather conditions of the Baltic Sea," Gorgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, said in the statment. Earlier in December, Saab said it had received an order to supply Sea Giraffe 1X radar systems for the Swedish navy, worth about $31 million. The company designs, manufactures, and maintains systems in the fields of aeronautics, weaponry, command and control, sensors, and underwater systems. Its headquarters is located in Sweden.
sweden
baltic sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116531436_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed59472f8c9e2f5394a7d422504a3dec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sweden, saab, anti-ship missile, swedish navy
sweden, saab, anti-ship missile, swedish navy
Swedish Defense Firm Saab Says Receives $72Mln Order for New Missiles for Swedish Navy
14:51 GMT 23.12.2024 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 23.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish defense manufacturer Saab said on Monday that it had received an order for new anti-ship missiles for the Swedish navy worth $72 million.
"Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration regarding the modernisation of Sweden’s coastal anti-ship missile capability. The total order value is SEK 800 million [$72.6 million] and deliveries will begin in 2026," the company said in a statement.
Saab added that the contract included the supply of RBS15 Mk3 anti-ship missiles
, which will replace the current RBS15 Mk2.
"Sweden will receive a significant capability increase with an anti-ship missile featuring a more advanced target seeker, increased range and a larger warhead. RBS15 is specifically developed for the complex environment and harsh weather conditions of the Baltic Sea," Gorgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, said in the statment.
Earlier in December, Saab
said it had received an order to supply Sea Giraffe 1X radar systems for the Swedish navy, worth about $31 million.
The company designs, manufactures, and maintains systems in the fields of aeronautics, weaponry, command and control, sensors, and underwater systems. Its headquarters is located in Sweden.